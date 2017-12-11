1 Contender Match Officially Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE announced on Monday afternoon that the Kane vs. Braun Strowman match on tonight’s Raw will determine the new #1 contender for the WWE Universal Title. The winner of this match will face Brock Lesnar for the title at the Royal Rumble. Also, the singles match between Roman Reigns and Cesaro has been changed to an Intercontinental Title match.

WWE is in Cleveland, OH at the Quicken Loans Arena for tonight’s Monday Night Raw.