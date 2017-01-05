1 Contender Match On WWE RAW Tonight?, Edge Congratulates Zack Ryder (Video), NXT Takeover

– As noted, Zack Ryder is celebrating 10 years with WWE today. WWE posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Edge taking a break from home life to congratulate Ryder and talk about how proud he is of the former Edge-Head. Edge says he’s happy for Ryder and he loves him but Ryder is still weird.

– There are plans to determine a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider. WWE has not announced a match but there was talk of doing Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat. As noted, Lesnar is not booked for tonight.

– WWE has announced special VIP packages for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event during Backlash weekend on May 20th. The $500 ticket includes VIP Suite seating at the Allstate Arena during Takeover, visits from NXT Superstars throughout the show, photo ops with Superstars, a group photo on the entrance ramp, a backstage tour and VIP access to the merchandise stands before doors open. Details on how to order tickets are below: