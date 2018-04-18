1 Contender Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live

WWE issued the following:

Responding to Buddy Murphy’s attack on new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander last week on WWE 205 Live, General Manager Drake Maverick revealed that despite his personal feelings about the attack, Murphy had done enough to earn a title opportunity. However, in a devastating turn of events for the Australian Superstar, Maverick informed the WWE Universe that Murphy failed his latest weigh-in and has been disqualified from competing on WWE 205 Live.



As a result, Maverick announced a Gauntlet Match for next week to determine who will face Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.