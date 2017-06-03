1 Contenders Match On Next Week’s WWE RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura Promo, Rick Rude Hall Of Fame Video Package

– Above is the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video package for “Ravishing” Rick Rude. As noted, he will be inducted by fellow Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

– Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from Detroit. The winners will go on to face RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at WrestleMania 33.

– As noted, this week’s WWE NXT episode will feature Shinsuke Nakamura’s first TV match since losing the NXT Title to Bobby Roode at “Takeover: San Antonio” in January. He will wrestle TJ Perkins. Below is a promo for the return: