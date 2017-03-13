1 Contenders Match On WWE 205 Live, Dana Brooke Turns On Charlotte (Video), WWE – Jetsons

– Above is new video from the “WWE & The Jetsons: Robo-Mania” DVD that comes out on March 14th. The movie is available via Digital HD now.

– Tony Nese, Brian Kendrick, TJ Perkins, Akira Tozawa and Austin Aries will compete in a Fatal 5 Way on this week’s WWE 205 Live. The winner will go on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WrestleMania 33.

– The team of Dana Brooke and Charlotte Flair is no more after Dana attacked Charlotte on tonight’s WWE RAW in Detroit. After Dana quickly loss to Sasha Banks, Charlotte ran her down and insulted her until Dana snapped. Below is video from the segment: