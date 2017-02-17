Enzo & Cass WWE Network 101, New NXT Big Man, WWE Studios Contest

– Welcome to WWE Network 101 with Enzo Amore and Big Cass taking you to school on the WWE Network. WWE posted this video with Professors Enzo and Cass telling you everything you need to know about the WWE Network.

– IGN is teaming up with WWE Studios to promote “The Marine 5: Battleground” and send fans to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. A contest can be found at this link. The grand prize includes airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets for two to WrestleMania.

– WWE NXT Superstar Babatunde Aiyegbusi did an in-ring promo at last night’s NXT live event in Jacksonville, FL. As seen below, the former football player from Poland towers over Andrea D’Marco. Aiyegbusi made his in-ring debut during a NXT battle royal in 2016 and worked his first singles match at a live event on January 14th of this year, defeating Chris Atkins.