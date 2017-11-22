2018 WWE PPV Schedule Revealed, MITB Now A Co-Branded Event

WWE is currently planning 14 pay-per-view events for 2018 – 5 RAW brand events, 5 SmackDown brand events and 5 co-branded events, according to PWInsider. Money In the Bank will now be a co-branded event.

Below is the current pay-per-view schedule for 2018:

* January 28th, Philadelphia: Royal Rumble

* February 25th, Las Vegas: Elimination Chamber (RAW)

* March 11th, Columbus, OH: Fast Lane (SmackDown)

* April 8th, New Orleans: WrestleMania 34

* May 6th, Newark, NJ: Backlash (RAW)

* May 27th, Baltimore: Payback (SmackDown)

* June 17th, Chicago: Money In the Bank

* July 15th, Pittsburgh: Battleground (RAW)

* August 19th, Brooklyn: SummerSlam

* September 16th, San Antonio: Extreme Rules (RAW)

* September 30th, Nashville: Hell In a Cell (SmackDown)

* October 21st, Boston: TLC (RAW)

* November 18th, Los Angeles: Survivor Series

* December 16th, San Jose: Clash of Champions (SmackDown)