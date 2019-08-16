2019 King of the Ring Tournament Bracket Revealed

After announcing the return of King of the Ring, WWE has revealed the full bracket for the tournament.

Here are the first round matches for the Raw side of the bracket:

Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe

Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre

Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn

The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

The match-ups on the SmackDown LIVE side are:

Kevin Owens vs. Elias

Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin

Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, the King of the Ring is a multi-week tournament on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE. The finals will take place at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday, September 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

First-round King of the Ring action kicks off this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network. The semifinals will be held on the September 9 episode of Raw and September 10 episode of SmackDown. Both shows take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

WWE held the King of the Ring tournament annually from 1985 to 2002, with the exception of 1990 and 1992. Bad News Barrett beat Neville to win the last tournament, which took place in 2015.

This video aired on Raw hyping the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.