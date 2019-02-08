2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up Dates Revealed, Lacey Evans





— WWE aired a commercial in Canada during Raw on Monday night announcing that the first-ever “International Superstar Shake-up” will take place on Monday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 16 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. WWE released a video today confirming the 2019 Superstar Shake-up for those dates, which are live episodes of Raw and SmackDown LIVE — WrestleMania 35 takes place the week before.

Here is the commercial that aired in Canada.

— You can now watch Lacey Evans’ entrance video as WWE has released it on YouTube.

