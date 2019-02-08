2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up Dates Revealed, Lacey Evans

— WWE aired a commercial in Canada during Raw on Monday night announcing that the first-ever “International Superstar Shake-up” will take place on Monday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 16 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. WWE released a video today confirming the 2019 Superstar Shake-up for those dates, which are live episodes of Raw and SmackDown LIVE — WrestleMania 35 takes place the week before.

Here is the commercial that aired in Canada.

Here is the promo that aired in Canada during Raw announcing the first “International Superstar Shakeup” for April 15 & April 16 at the Bell Centre in Montreal pic.twitter.com/Rum2IuleJm — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) February 5, 2019

— You can now watch Lacey Evans’ entrance video as WWE has released it on YouTube.