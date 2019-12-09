2020 WWE Hall of Fame Headliners Revealed

ESPN.com is reporting that the New World Order will be headlining the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class:

“WWE will recognize four of the core members of the nWo in its earliest days: Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. They will be honored on stage April 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, as part of the festivities surrounding WrestleMania 36. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday.

It will be the second Hall of Fame honors for each of the four men recognized as part of the nWo. Hogan was inducted as an individual in 2005, followed by Hall in 2014 and Nash in 2015. Waltman was honored as part of D-Generation X in 2019.”

The group was rumored to enter the HOF for quite some time. Rumors fueled once Hulk Hogan made his return to WWE and also when it was announced that Wrestlemania 36 would be in Tampa where Hogan grew up.