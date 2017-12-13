205 Live Star Sidelined With Knee Injury, Lilian Garcia Sings U.S. National Anthem At Tribute to the Troops

– It was mentioned on 205 Live last night that Noam Dar is out with a knee injury. PWInsider.com has confirmed the injury as is legitimate and were told that he needs to undergo surgery to “clean it up.” There is no word yet on how long Dar might be out of action.

– Former ring announcer Lilian Garcia kicked off the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops from Naval Base San Diego with a moving performance of the Star-Spangled Banner — she also handled ring announcing duties. WWE uploaded this video of her performance to YouTube.

– Sabu celebrated his birthday on Tuesday as the ECW legend turned 53 years old.