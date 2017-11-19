205 Live Stars React To Enzo Amore’s Win, Backstage Shield Video, Kevin Owens – Kickoff

– The opening match of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Houston saw The Shield defeat The New Day in six-man action. Above is video of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose talking to Mike Rome about the win. Rollins gives The New Day props for putting up a fight but they quickly leave to celebrate the win.

– As noted, tonight’s Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat Breezango. This is the first time in his WWE career that Owens has worked a pre-show.

– Below are cruiserweight reactions to Enzo Amore retaining the WWE Cruiserweight Title over Kalisto on tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pre-show:

This is a feeling I’ve experienced too often you disgusting sneaky squirrel..This is not an end. No he terminado, #MenzoAmore #SurvivorSeries — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) November 20, 2017

No No No 👎 https://t.co/XisWdI0GlU — Gran Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) November 20, 2017

Well this just ruined my Thanksgiving https://t.co/9dyeQbvu47 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 19, 2017