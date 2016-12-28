205 Live Tag Team Sent Back To WWE NXT, Best WWE Tweets Of 2016 (Video), Paige WWE Return Note

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at the 10 best WWE Superstar tweets of 2016 – Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Bombs” from Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, Charlotte Flair sharing her WrestleMania 32 moonsault, Sasha Banks and Bayley fighting over Shinsuke Nakamura’s friendship, Rusev declaring himself the new TV Champion after snatching a monitor on RAW, AJ Styles tweeting on beating up John Cena, Roman Reigns responding to Conor McGregor, Chris Jericho blocking the official WWE Twitter account, Seth Rollins asking fans if they missed him following his Extreme Rules return, Kevin Owens looking back at his two years on the main roster and AJ Styles commenting on his arrival.

– The Bollywood Boyz have been sent back to WWE NXT as officials want them to get some additional “seasoning” before being used on 205 Live again, according to PWInsider. Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra worked the November 29th episode of 205 Live with a win over Drew Gulak and Tony Nese but they haven’t worked the main roster since. They did work a few NXT live events in December but don’t appear to be regulars at this point. It was noted that their match on 205 Live, and perhaps their matches at the Cruiserweight Classic, didn’t click in the eyes of WWE officials.

– It doesn’t sound like Paige is planning on returning to the road for WWE any time soon. Her WWE Wellness Policy suspension ended earlier this month and while she can’t wrestle due to the neck surgery she had in October, there’s been speculation on WWE bringing her back to the road for Total Divas filming or non-wrestling appearances. Responding to a photo of Brie Bella’s baby bump, Paige noted that she hopes to see the girls at Alberto Del Rio’s restaurant in San Antonio, Texas during Royal Rumble weekend next month.

Stahhpp look at that bump. Beaut!! hopefully see you in San Antonio at the restaurant. Miss you girls. ❤️ https://t.co/MjtjV1Mcfd — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 28, 2016