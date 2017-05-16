205 Live Update For Tonight, Enzo Amore Gives Away Sneakers, WWE Stars Thank Europe

– WWE posted this video of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Randy Orton and other Superstars thanking Europe for the two-week tour that wrapped this past weekend.

– WWE is teasing that Drew Gulak will confront Mustafa Ali on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode as Gulak’s “No Fly Zone” campaign continues. As noted, tonight’s main event will see TJ Perkins take on Austin Aries.

– As seen below, Enzo Amore made a surprise visit at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Newark, NY to give away a bunch of sneakers from Champs Sports:

#WWE Superstar @real1 visits @BGCA_Clubs of Newark & donates sneakers to kids for being STARS in their community! pic.twitter.com/C3f9lnpYOx — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 16, 2017