Johnny Gargano Hypes Tonight’s NXT (Video), Lilian Garcia Singing At NFL Game, WWE Stock

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas in a rematch from the recent “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event, which saw Almas win after interference from Zelina Vega. In the video above, Gargano talks to Vic Joseph about tonight’s match.

Gargano says he will never forget what happened at Takeover but that’s not a bad thing as it prepares him for tonight. He says Zelina Vega can bring any kind of mind games she wants but they won’t work against a prepared Johnny Gargano. He goes on to say that tonight’s match is one-on-one and he’s going to prove why the world calls him Johnny Wrestling.

– WWE stock was down 0.86% today, closing at $23.09 per share. Today’s high was $23.34 and the low was $22.99.

– Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia announced today that she will sing the National Anthem for the NFL’s New York Jets at Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Lilian has made a handful of performances for the Jets in the past. She tweeted: