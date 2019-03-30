26 WWE Superstars Added To The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns to WrestleMania for the sixth straight year, and a multitude of WWE Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE will collide to see who will claim the contest’s coveted trophy.

WWE added 26 Superstars to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal today:

Ali

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Bo Dallas

Bobby Roode

Chad Gable

Curtis Axel

EC3

Gran Metalik

Heath Slater

Jeff Hardy

Jinder Mahal

Kalisto

Karl Anderson

Konnor

Lince Dorado

Luke Gallows

Matt Hardy

No Way Jose

Otis

Rhyno

Shelton Benjamin

Titus O’Neil

Tucker

Tyler Breeze

Viktor

This brings the total number of confirmed competitors to 29. They are joining Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live, as well as Braun Strowman.

The five previous winners of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal are Matt Hardy (2018), Mojo Rawley (2017), Baron Corbin (2016), Big Show (2015), and Cesaro (2014). Earlier today, WWE published a video of the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in its entirety.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on Sunday, April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.