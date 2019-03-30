26 WWE Superstars Added To The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns to WrestleMania for the sixth straight year, and a multitude of WWE Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE will collide to see who will claim the contest’s coveted trophy.
WWE added 26 Superstars to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal today:
Ali
Andrade
Apollo Crews
Bo Dallas
Bobby Roode
Chad Gable
Curtis Axel
EC3
Gran Metalik
Heath Slater
Jeff Hardy
Jinder Mahal
Kalisto
Karl Anderson
Konnor
Lince Dorado
Luke Gallows
Matt Hardy
No Way Jose
Otis
Rhyno
Shelton Benjamin
Titus O’Neil
Tucker
Tyler Breeze
Viktor
This brings the total number of confirmed competitors to 29. They are joining Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live, as well as Braun Strowman.
The five previous winners of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal are Matt Hardy (2018), Mojo Rawley (2017), Baron Corbin (2016), Big Show (2015), and Cesaro (2014). Earlier today, WWE published a video of the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in its entirety.
WrestleMania 35 takes place on Sunday, April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.