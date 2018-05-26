3 Wrestlers Sign WWN Contracts, EVOLVE News

The following was sent to us:

We have more breaking news today. Let’s get to it….



May 25th: Congrats to Josh Briggs. It was revealed on the EVOLVE Twitter last weekend that Briggs has signed a WWN contract. You will hear a lot more about Briggs in the future. He is added to every scheduled EVOLVE event.



May 25th: The EVOLVE 105 Recap video revealed that both former EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Anthony Henry & James Drake have signed WWN contracts. They also announced they will split up the team and continue their EVOLVE careers in the singles division. James Drake also said he is officially changing his name to “The Blue Collar Badass” JD Drake. Congrats to Henry and Drake who have put in a lot of work to earn these contracts!



May 25th: EVOLVE officials are still be very active in securing new talent. We’ll have more contract signing announcements in the future.



May 25th: EVOLVE will return to Joppa, MD at the MCW Arena on September 7th. Tickets will go on sale at TicketFly.com at noon EDT this Monday.



May 25th: The next WWN Seminar/Tryout will be in Joppa, MD on September 7th before the EVOLVE event that evening. We’ll have more details soon.



May 25th: The current lineup for EVOLVE 106 on June 23rd in Queens, NY is:



EVOLVE Championship Match – No Rope Breaks

Matt Riddle defends vs. Shane Strickland



Special Challenge Match

WALTER vs. Darby Allin



Plus more to be signed with:

-WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dominic Garrini

-AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

-DJZ

-Tracy Williams

-Timothy Thatcher

-Anthony Henry

-Josh Briggs

-Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright

-Bad Bones

-Plus more to be added!



May 25th: The current lineup for EVOLVE 107 on June 24th in Melrose, MA is:



WWN Championship Match

Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. ???



First-Time-Ever Match – Non-Title

EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. DJZ



First-Time-Ever Special Attraction Match

WALTER vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk



Grudge Match #1

Tracy Williams vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini



Grudge Match #2

Darby Allin vs. Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright



Plus more to be signed with:

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka

-Timothy Thatcher

-Anthony Henry

-Josh Briggs

-Bad Bones

-Plus others to be added!

May 25th: Here’s all the info for tonight’s FIP live iPPV from The Orpheum in Ybor City, FL featuring new talent and fresh matches….



WWN & Full Impact Pro present

Ascension 2018

Friday, May 25th, 2018

Bell Time – 9 PM EDT

The Orpheum

1915 E. 7th Avenue

Ybor City, FL



Tickets Available At The Door!



Watch the Live Stream and Video-on-Demand at www.WWNLive.com, the WWN Roku App and FITE TV!



FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Austin Theory defends vs. Anthony Henry



FIP Tag Team Championship Rematch

The End of Odinson & Parrow w/ Drennen defend vs. The Hooligans of Devin & Mason Cutter



FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match

Eddie Taurus defends vs. Jon Davis



Grudge Match

Francisco Ciatso vs. Effy



Battle of the Bulls

James Drake vs. Rhett Giddens



Tag Team Grudge Match

Darius Lockhart & Saive Al Sabah vs. Snoop Strikes & Blanco Loco



Plus More Featuring:

– Alex Rudolph

– Joey Ozbourne

– Troy Hollywood

– Bryan Idol

– Markos Espada

– Gunner Miller

– Jake Garvin

– Mikey McFinnigan

– Shane Marx



May 25th: We hope you have a great holiday weekend. If you live in the Tampa area, there’s no better way to start the long weekend than partying in Ybor City and catching FIP! We’ll be back Monday with the latest lineups for EVOLVE on June 23rd in Queens, NY and June 24th in Melrose, MA.