5 Star Wrestling Shuts Down

5 Star Wrestling, who once offered CM Punk a million dollars to work for them, has officially shut down. The news was confirmed by owner Dan Hinkles. The promotion issued the following statement on their official Twitter account:

“It is with great regret and sorrow that we announce there will be no more 5 Star Wrestling shows. All events are fully cancelled and ticket holders need to contact their point of purchase for refunds. We are incredibly sorry that this has happened.

We are completely sorry for the lack of responses at the minute. I know there’s a lot of fans with a lot of questions. The MD of Pro Wrestling UK Ltd, will be posting a statement on http://5starwrestling.co.uk either today or tomorrow which should give fans more information.

Pro Wrestling UK Ltd, is to proceed into liquidation in due course.



All customers of the company who have not received tickets purchased by them or who held tickets for a future event (which will not take place) will be contacted in due course.”