WWE.com has released an article looking at five superstars that former WWE Champion John Cena has yet to wrestle while under the banner of the sports entertainment company. Here is the list of stars:

“Woken” Matt Hardy

Bobby Roode

Kofi Kingston

Shane McMahon

Chad Gable

Cena is slated to compete in the Six Pack Challenge for the WWE Title at this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event against AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Dolph Ziggler.