A Day In The Life Of Eddie Edwards, Cody Returning To Impact, Producer Returning

– As seen below, TNA’s latest “A Day In The Life” video features Eddie Edwards:

– This week’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature Cody Rhodes’ return to TNA TV. Moose noted on Twitter that he and “Mini Moose” Brandi Rhodes will celebrate her in-ring success with Cody. The TNA website notes that Cody is coming to thank Moose for helping Brandi learn to wrestle.

– Former WWE and TNA producer Kevin Sullivan (not the veteran wrestler) announced on Twitter that he’s back working with TNA. PWInsider notes that Sullivan had been running his own production company and producing videos for Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling. Sullivan is the latest GFW staffer to return to TNA with Jarrett in a behind-the-scenes role. Sullivan wrote the following on Twitter: