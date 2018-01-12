A WWE Champion vs. Impact Champion Announced (Spoiler)

Canadian promotion Destiny Wrestling announced that WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will face the new Impact Wrestling world champion Austin Aries at their upcoming event on January 21st.

History will be made as the NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING champion @AustinAries takes on current Destiny & WWE Uk Champion @PeteDunneYxB for the first time EVER! 2 worlds will collide for the biggest indy match in the world already in 2018 LIVE in Toronto next

Sun Jan 21 @BattleArtsMMA pic.twitter.com/z2VzKTiVhX

— Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) January 11, 2018