Absent WWE Star Joining SmackDown?, Injured WWE Star Backstage At RAW

– Is Tamina joining SmackDown LIVE?

WWE has a live event scheduled for March 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the absent WWE star is advertised as wrestling.

The official website of Madison Square Garden advertises Tamina as working a tag team match with Nikki Bella, Becky Lych and Naomi as her partners. They are scheduled to take on Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella.

In early May, Tamina underwent knee surgery to repair torn ligaments. After not being selected in the 2016 WWE Draft due to her absence, it was reported in December that Tamina was cleared to return to the ring. She has been training at the WWE Performance Center working on her return.

– Tajiri is backstage at tonight’s Raw at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. According to PWInsider.com, he has been medically cleared to return to the ring after suffering an injury to his right knee during an NXT television taping last month.