Abyss, Jeff Jarrett & More To Appear At Tonight’s RCW Event

River City Wrestling is back on March 2 with Abyss vs. Michael Faith in a Monster’s Ball Match, plus Jeff Jarrett, Hernandez, Katie Forbes, Barbi Hayden and more!

Wrestling fans, we are hoping that the ring will be able to withstand the amount of action it will have inside of it as River City Wrestling (RCW) presents a spectacular event at Turner Club, 5555 Duffek Drive in San Antonio, Texas (Kirby) on Friday, March 2. All ages welcome.

As just announced, Jeff Jarrett is the newest inductee into the Class of 2018 World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame which will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana during WrestleMania weekend in April 2018. Jarrett’s appearance at RCW on March 2 will be his first public appearance since the news broke today regarding his Hall of Fame induction. Jarrett is a former RCW Champion.

Tickets start at just $20 and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/rcwmarch2 until 2 p.m. the day of the event; after that, they will be available at the door when the doors open at 7:30 p.m. The event begins at 8 p.m.

V.I.P.’s enter at 6:45 p.m. and receive a free guitar stress ball and poster! A limit of 50 VIPs will be sold.

As an added bonus, those that purchase tickets online will have their seats reserved. The buyer’s name will be on the chair when the doors open. Applies to first and second row only.

The main event is a collision of epic proportions. “The Monster” Abyss — 6’8″, 350 lbs — will face “The Samoan Beast” Michael Faith — 6’4″, 425 lbs — in a Monster’s Ball Match. This type of match means that are no rules, no disqualifications, and weapons are not only allowed — they’re encouraged! Abyss is seen nationally every week on IMPACT Wrestling (POP TV, Thursday nights at 7 p.m. CST) and is world-renowned for these types of matches. He will be bringing with him “Janice,” which is a 2″x4″ with nails sticking out of it. On the other side of the ring is Faith, a massive competitor that has wrestled all over the United States as well as Japan. This is a true heavyweight contest because close to 800 pounds of humanity will be in the ring.

In addition, the RCW Tag Team Championships will be on the line in a Triple Threat match with Jeff Jarrett serving as guest referee. Champions Love & Marriage (Rob Love and Brandon Groom) will face former champions “The Pinnacle” Anthony Andrews and Paul Titan as well as “Super-Mex” Hernandez and “Super Shot” Joey Spector.

In other competition, Women’s Champion Paige Turner will team with Barbi Hayden against Baby D and Katie Forbes.