ACH Set To Appear At Next Week’s MLW Event

ORLANDO – Dynamic high-flyer ACH will make his Major League Wrestling debut next Thursday in Orlando at MLW: Road to the World Championship at Gilt Nightclub on February 8th.



Known for bombarding adversaries with a variety of 450º splashes and signature moves like the Dragon Ball Z (multiple elbows to a cornered opponent followed by a running thrust attack), ACH has wowed crowds from stateside to Japan as well as Mexico.



Now in MLW, ACH looks to quickly climb the rankings.



While rumors are swirling about his opponent at MLW: Road to the World Championship, one thing is for sure: fans are in for a super night as ACH takes flight on February 8th in Orlando for Major League Wrestling.



Tickets are on sale now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlw-road-to-the-world-championship-tickets-41385551298 for MLW’s return to Orlando this February 8th.







Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.





Matches signed:



Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:



Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb





Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:



MVP vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor



Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:



Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Brody King



Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:



Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman



Grudge Match:



Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin



Priscilla Kelly vs. Chelsea Green



The following are also confirmed for MLW’s February 8th event:



•Low Ki presented by Stokely Hathaway



•ACH



•Salina de la Renta



•Jimmy Yuta



•Jason Cade



•Barrington Hughes



•Mike Parrow



•Saieve Al Sabbah



•Vandal Ortagun



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.