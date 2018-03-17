Actor Wants To Wrestle Rusev At WrestleMania

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen over the past few days of what started out as a joke has gained traction.

Several names have accepted Rusev’s invitation to a match at WrestleMania 34 most notably Macaulay Culkin, best known for his roles as Richie Rich and Kevin MccAllister in Home Alone.

