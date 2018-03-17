Actor Wants To Wrestle Rusev At WrestleMania

As seen over the past few days of what started out as a joke has gained traction.
Several names have accepted Rusev’s invitation to a match at WrestleMania 34 most notably Macaulay Culkin, best known for his roles as Richie Rich and Kevin MccAllister in Home Alone.
BREAKING NEWS: I am officially accepting @RusevBUL challenge to wrestle him at this year's Wrestlemania. You heard it here first, folks.
Come at me, bro!
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 16, 2018
I cannot Hit Little Kevin McAllister or Richie Rich ! https://t.co/9hvTfXUB6V
— RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 16, 2018