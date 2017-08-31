Actress Films At The WWE PC (Video), Bonus Footage From IC Battle Royal, WWE Stock

– Above is footage of alternate angles from the 15-man battle royal on this week’s WWE RAW in Memphis. As noted, Jeff Hardy won that match to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Hardy vs. Miz will take place this coming Monday.

– WWE stock was up 0.93% today, closing at $21.80 per share. Today’s high was $21.84 and the low was $21.58.

– Actress and YouTube personality Inanna Sarkis has been filming in Orlando this week and it appears she has filmed some sort of comedy project at the WWE Performance Center. WWE posted this teaser today:

COMING SOON to a ring near you… @inanna #NORTH