Adam Cole Gets Busted Open At NXT Event (Video), Unseen Footage Of RAW’s Raid Of SmackDown, The Miz

– At Thursday night’s NXT live event in Austin, Texas, Adam Cole got busted open during a three-on-three match between The Undisputed Era and SAnitY.

The following video was posted on Twitter and shows Cole bleeding profusely from his head.

There was a spot in the match where Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly got thrown into each other head first by SAnitY.

Cole went to the backstage area for about five minutes to get cleaned up before coming back to resume the match. Fish got the pin while grabbing Alexander Wolfe’s tights to win it for Undisputed Era.

