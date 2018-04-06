Adam Cole On Getting Used To WWE Style, Being Placed In NXT, Main Roster, More

Former ROH World Champion Adam Cole recently spoke with Newsweek to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

Some guys are brought in to NXT before moving up to the main card and some go straight to RAW or SmackDown. Was it your idea to start at NXT?

“No they put me in NXT, but I also wanted to be in NXT. I remember I did a podcast interview with Steve Austin and he asked me, “In a perfect world, what would you want to do?” And I told him, for sure, go to NXT. And the big reason, again, is those fans and the talent that’s down there. If I were to go right to RAW or SmackDown, I would miss out on something really special. I think the guys who have been on NXT and got to go to RAW or SmackDown got the full experience. That’s what I want.

NXT is not overlooked now. For a long time NXT was seen as developmental. NXT is absolutely a third brand now. If you get to be a part of NXT and a part of something special, these shows that are so cool, and the relationship I’m building with the fans there will absolutely transition into RAW or SmackDown. So NXT was something I wanted to be a part of right out of the gate.”

You mentioned the Royal Rumble appearance, which was your first taste of the main roster. What was that like?

“That was surreal. Not only because it was the Royal Rumble, it’s when WrestleMania season really starts. The fans are a bit more excited, the performers are a little more on edge. I love that environment.

On top of that, because it was in Philadelphia I used to go to all the shows when it was called the First Union Center and I used to go and watch Monday Night RAW, SmackDown and the pay-per-views. I would drive or get my mother to drive me, an hour and a half to two hours, to watch these shows. That place was so special to me, I had so many positive memories as a child there. So for the Royal Rumble debut to happen by circumstance in Philadelphia, I don’t know—it was like a book, or a movie. I was so excited and happy. If we were to talk about top three moments, that’s in there for me.”

Now that you’ve had a taste of the main roster, is do you have a preference to which brand you would want to go to?

“Not necessarily. I see so many cool things going on in both brands that I can sink my teeth into. Obviously, going to SmackDown where Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are. AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode… the list goes on, there’s so many talented guys. They have them on RAW too. That’s the coolest thing about the two shows right now, they offer something different, but no one is really better than the other, they have their things and their strengths and things that make you want to watch the show. I look at the performers on RAW or SmackDown and I see where I can fit in, and I feel I can fit in a lot of situations on RAW and SmackDown so I don’t know, it’ll be tough for me to pick one.”