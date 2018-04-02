Adam Cole On NXT Takeover: New Orleans, Undisputed Era, More

Adam Cole recently spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

SN: You debuted with NXT last August. What’s it been like for you to be around the machine that is NXT and part of WWE?

“It’s been great. Just seeing on every level how precise and how much WWE is trying to accomplish. It’s constantly in full effect. Even the Performance Center, the way that whole thing operates. The way the NXT TV show operates. Then being at the Royal Rumble and seeing how that operated. There’s so many moving parts but they’re in complete control at all times and everyone is trying to make everything as good as possible. It’s amazing to see the level at which everybody is on and the actual size and scope of everything. At first, it was overwhelming and now, getting the chance to see how everything works, it’s cool to be a part of it.”

SN: I think fans look at somebody like yourself who is coming into the WWE and think about how you will debut. There are these dream scenarios. I think one of them was would they actually put you with Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. It’s one of those things where you think it would be cool but I don’t know if that’s going to happen. What kind of ideas did you think were going to happen and did you think you might be paired with them since you’ve worked with them and known them for so long?

“That’s the funny thing. Me, Bobby, and Kyle have talked about this before. For some reason, the three of us never put into our brains that they were going to put us together. We had no idea what we were going to do but there was never a point where any one of us said “hey, maybe they’ll the three of us together”. When they did, we were stoked. So excited. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly are seriously like brothers to me. I’ve known those guys for years.

I’m about as close, personal friends with them as you can get with anyone. When they decided they were going to throw us all together, I was like this is amazing. We were immediately stoked about it just because being able to share pressure with someone, being able to ping pong ideas with someone creatively, being able to share success or to share cool moments and cool opportunities with your really, really good friends… I say this all the time: the only thing cooler living your dream is getting to do it with your buddies. So, to do it with Bobby and Kyle has been so, so awesome. The three of us, for some reason, never thought that was a possibility until it actually happened.”

SN: At TakeOver: New Orleans you’re doing double duty. You’re teaming with Kyle in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament and you’ll also be in the match for the NXT North American Championship. (Bobby Fish recently suffered a knee injury and is sideline for the foreseeable future.) What’s that doing two matches in one night including filling on the tag team for Bobby who is out injured?



“It will be interesting. First and foremost, I think the focus has been the Undisputed Era has the NXT Tag Team Championship so, of course, we have to focus on making sure we hang on to those but at the same token, the six-man ladder match for this new NXT North American Championship, that sounds pretty darn cool too. This new championship being introducer at TakeOver, you want to talk about having a history-making night, that would be amazing to be able to walk out as North American Champion, to be able to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

We say all the time we want to shock the system. I have no idea how we’re going to do this but we’re going to try our best to pull it off as best we can and just have the absolute best matches that we can. You want to talk about a high-pressure night — NXT TakeOver: New Orleans is going to be high pressure.”