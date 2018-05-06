Adam Cole On When He Found Out He’d Be In The Royal Rumble Match

During a recent appearance on the “Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast”, WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole commented on his Royal Rumble appearance and revealed when he found out he was going to be featured in the match. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On when he found out about his WWE Royal Rumble appearance: “I found out last minute about the Royal Rumble. Second of all, the first pro wrestling show that I ever went to was in that building [Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia], the first WrestleMania I ever watched was in Philly [WrestleMania XV], I trained to be a pro wrestler in Philadelphia, so so many things mean that much to me coming out of Philadelphia, and to be able to make my Royal Rumble debut in Philadelphia it’s like, okay, great career Adam. That’s it.”

On the reaction from the WWE fans: “I definitely made sure that I enjoyed that for what it was. My favorite part was when the music hit and the people reacted and then when I came out they reacted because I was there, and then I stood there. I made sure to enjoy it as much as I could. I had the same feeling for when I debuted at NXT: TakeOver Brooklyn III when I ran in and attacked Drew McIntyre. I remember thinking, ‘God, I hope they care.’ ‘God, I hope they react in any capacity.’ This was the end of the event so I was just hoping they were really interested in what was going on. Both times they haven’t let me down. Both times have been great.”