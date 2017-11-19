Adam Cole Receives Seven Staples From Head Injury, Best Survivor Series Sole Survivors, Triple H

– At Thursday’s NXT live event in Austin, Texas, Adam Cole’s head was busted up during a tag match between SAnitY and The Undisputed Era that required seven staples. Cole challenged Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship at last night’s show in San Antonio, Texas with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee. McIntyre was able to retain his title and will now face Andrade “Cien” Almas tonight at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Here is a video of McIntyre’s promo before their match and video of Cole after he was busted open.

Not much left to say. I know @AdamColePro got seven staples in his head last night but I also know, just like he waited for the right stage to debut at my expense, I've waited for this stage to ensure he regrets that decision for the rest of his life #NXTSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/dKzHjDkJWo — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 17, 2017

– WWE counts down the 10 best performances by sole survivors who secured their team’s victory at Survivor Series.

– In the latest edition of WWE Now, Cathy Kelley looks at Triple H joining Team Raw for Survivor Series this past Monday on Raw.