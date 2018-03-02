Adam Cole Remembers His First Year In WWE, Comments On Being Put In NXT Instead Of Main Roster

WWE NXT star Adam Cole spoke with MLive.com for a new interview. Highlights are below:

His first year with WWE:

“I always think back to that first night in Brooklyn, where I debuted, and it was this total surprise. I just remember thinking, ‘I hope they care, I hope they remember me.’ The way they embraced me that night, I knew it was the start of something special.”

Believing in NXT and not going to RAW or SmackDown first:

“NXT is something I really believe in and still do. This is made up of young passionate people that want to make a name for themselves. I wanted to be a part of WWE, and part of NXT first as if I went to Raw or SmackDown right away I would always wonder what NXT would have been like. The coaches, the team and hands-on approach is really cool and I will be able to look back see how happy I was to be a part of this.”