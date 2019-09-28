Adam Cole Reportedly Injured, Change To Total Divas

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that NXT Champion Adam Cole was pulled from the current NXT Midwest tour. Cole, who hasn’t wrestled in several weeks, has reportedly been wearing a cast on his right wrist. At this time, his title match against Matt Riddle is still scheduled for Wednesday’s NXT on USA episode.

– Possibly due to the NXT vs. AEW Wednesday night competition, the season premiere of Total Divas is being moved with WWE announcing the following:

“The hit series Total Divas is back on a whole new night with new and returning fan-favorite WWE Superstars ready to face their fears, rise to new challenges and live their lives on their own terms as the new season premieres on E! Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10 ET/7 PT.”