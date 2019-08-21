Adam Cole Speaks Out About Negativity On Social Media

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Adam Cole talked about negativity on social media:

“When I first started wrestling, it really meant everything to me, what the internet thought. At that point, wrestling on the Independents, your only real buzz was online. In the arena, you’d wrestle in front of 200 people tops, so it’s not like the world was talking about it. You would hope that word of mouth, people would speak highly of you. It mattered to me so much that I would have a match that I loved, the guy I was working with loved, and the boys loved. But if two or three people said, ‘that sucked,’ then the match sucked to me. I was like, ‘I gotta stop doing that.’ It was ruining my perception on what is fun and what I know is good. Now, I barely check Twitter to see what people are saying. I kinda just stay away from it in general. People are entitled to their opinion. But it’s when people take hard and crazy, ‘I wish this person wasn’t alive’ type of stuff. I can’t imagine watching a movie and then going online and being like, ‘This movie sucked! Leonardo DiCaprio! Shutter Island! TRASH!’”

