Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano Stipulations, Possible Issue With NXT On FS1

– On this week’s NXT TV show, two of the three stipulations were announced for Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano’s two-out-of-three falls match at NXT Takeover: Toronto. Cole chose a standard wrestling match and Gargano chose a street fight. If there is a 3rd fall, NXT General Manager William Regal will pick the stipulation.

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that there could be a short-term issue with NXT moving to FS1 due to basketball games airing on Wednesday nights in the fall. Meltzer noted that “the idea of NXT on FS2 would be counter productive since the goal is to beat AEW in ratings with a developmental show, not to draw lower numbers than AEW.”