Adam Cole's First Match On NXT TV, WWE Stars Host Rally (Video), Vince McMahon – Kevin Owens

By
Marc Middleton
-

– Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to Tuesday’s big SmackDown angle between Vince McMahon and Kevin Owens in this new video.

– Adam Cole’s WWE NXT in-ring debut will air on the September 27th episode. Cole wrestled NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young at tonight’s tapings from Full Sail University. Cole cut a pre-match promo and did the “BayBay!” taunt on the ramp, and he had “BayBay” on his trunks.

– Emma, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews held an anti-bullying rally in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday morning. Below is a video from the event:

