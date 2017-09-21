Adam Cole’s NXT Debut Set (Video), Announcer Eats Exotic Foods (Videos), WWE Stock

– Adam Cole will make his WWE NXT in-ring debut on next Wednesday’s episode. He will face NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young as the feud between SAnitY and The Undisputed Era continues. Cathy Kelley makes the announcement in the video above.
– WWE stock was down 0.09% today, closing at $22.50 per share. Today’s high was $22.81 and the low was $22.45.
– Below are videos of WWE announcer Greg Hamilton eating puffer fish & snails with Rusev, Lana and Shinsuke Nakamura before the WWE live event in Osaka, Japan this past weekend:
