Adam “Edge” Copeland To Make Series Debut On Vikings This Week

WWE HALL OF FAMER ADAM “EDGE” COPELAND MAKES SERIES DEBUT IN HISTORY’S DRAMA SERIES ‘VIKINGS’ ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20 AT 9PM ET/PT



WWE Hall of Famer and Superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland will make his series debut as “Kjetill Flatnose” on this upcoming week’s episode of HISTORY’s hit drama series “Vikings” airing Wednesday, December 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



As a massive fan of “Vikings” and looking to venture into other areas outside of his two decade long wrestling career, Copeland grew out his beard, wore period-appropriate attire and began filming episode 505 titled “The Prisoner.” In this episode, Ivar meets his match in Bishop Heahmund, while Floki returns to Kattegat and Bjorn receives a lavish welcome in North Africa.



Copeland’s character Kjetill is a solid family man who remains level-headed in the face of challenges. When Kjetill’s character is put to the test by a series of provocations, hidden complexities and ambitions are revealed. Copeland will appear in episodes 505 through the mid-season finale of 510 airing on Wednesday, January 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



