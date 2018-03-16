Adam Page On His Career, Working With The Young Bucks, More

Adam Page spoke with Sporting News. Here are the highlights:

Having the time of his career:

“This is the most fun I’ve had in my career. The most money I’ve made in my career. This is the best time in my career and I don’t mean that as if the next year won’t be or the years after that. So far, it’s been a steady incline in everything that I do. I’ve enjoyed this time and it should be continuing getting bigger.”

Working with the Young Bucks:

“When we have these kinds of matches — myself, Matt and Nick — we go all out, maybe even more so than we have to or should. I think that’s what people can expect. It should be wild. The six-man titles are on the line so we have a lot to fight for.”