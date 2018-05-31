Adam Rose On No Way Jose’s Entrance Being Similar To His, Why He Didn’t Retire

Adam Rose spoke with WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Why he didn’t retire at the end of 2017:

“Money. I needed a job, that type of thing. I was all like ‘I’m going to retire, I’m done’ and then when I had no money I realized no, I’m not retiring. I need to wrestle some more.”



If he thinks No Way Jose’s entrance is too much like his?:

“It is very similar, I’ll say that. Very similar. But hopefully he does better with it than I did because it’s a great thing and he’s really talented and stuff from what I’ve seen.”