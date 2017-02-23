Adult Film Company Producing A Parody On WWE/Montreal Screwjob
Adult film company Brazzers is producing a parody of WWE’s infamous Montreal Screwjob, featuring actress Mia Malkova as WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Romi Rain as WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Johnny Castle as Vince McMahon.
Filming began this week but there’s no word yet on when the movie will be released. It appears “The F***job” is the name of the movie.
Below are a few photos of the actors and the Brazzers World Title from this week:
On set for @Brazzers with the sexy @Romi_Rain and @thejohnnycastle 👊🏻😈 @VicLagina @thegirthbrooksx pic.twitter.com/1r0ogk6bMO
— Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) February 21, 2017
Wanna wrestle? 😈💪🏼💦 @Brazzers @MiaMalkova @thejohnnycastle pic.twitter.com/kEOpwWqiAe
— Romi Rain (@Romi_Rain) February 20, 2017