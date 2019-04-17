Adult Video Appears On Lana’s Snapchat

A few months after using her hacking skills to foil Aiden English’s plans on SmackDown LIVE, Lana apparently got hacked herself.

A number of people mentioned on Twitter and other social media platforms that an explicit video appeared on the WWE Superstar’s Snapchat feed this morning.

The video that got uploaded is a brief clip of a man and a woman engaging in sexual intercourse. No faces were shown in the amateur video, which has since been taken down.

This is not the first time that Lana has been hacked as her Instagram account got hacked last October.