Advertisement For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble May Have Spoiled Two Big Returns

An advertisement for the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event may have spoiled a couple of big returns. This ad shows Rey Mysterio (middle) and the Great Khali (far left) being advertised for the show. It’s been reported that Mysterio would be appearing at the show. Here is a screenshot, courtesy of IWNerd.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.