WWE has revealed that Ronda Rousey will be wrestling Mickie James on the upcoming WWE UK Tour. WWE has released the lineup for the May 19th event in Paris, France, which you can see here:

– Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns.

– Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman.

– Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Finn Balor vs. Bobby Roode.

– Elias vs. Bobby Lashley.

– Ronda Rousey vs. Mickie James.

– Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.