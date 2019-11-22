AEW and Cody Rhodes Dealing With Bash At The Beach Trademark Issue?

On Wednesday, Cody Rhodes sent out a Tweet with a GIF that said “Welcome to Pettyvile” and included the following comment:

“Sounds like I’ll be going to court soon, time to go suit shopping.”

The tweet was later deleted.

It looks like there was an issue with Cody trademarking the “Bash at the Beach” term due to it being similar to “The Bash” term trademarked by WWE. HeelByNature.com noted the following about the situation: