AEW Announces Opening Segment For This Week’s Dynamite

As previously noted, WWE announced that Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for the NXT World Title will kick off this Wednesday’s show and there will be no commercial breaks.
AEW is countering this match with Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Lucha Brothers as the opening segment for AEW Dynamite. The match will also air with no commercial breaks.
