AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark Lineups For Tonight

Here are the lineups for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark tapings in Pittsburgh, PA:
Jon Moxley vs. PAC
The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored – Semi-Final Tag Team Title Tournament Match
Private Party vs. Lucha Bros – Semi-Final Tag Team Title Tournament Match
The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends
Britt Baker returns to Pittsburgh
Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega
Cody Rhodes to address Chris Jericho
Jack Evans vs. Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc (Dark)
Dustin Rhodes & Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon & QT Marshall (Dark)