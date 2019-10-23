AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark Lineups For Tonight

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Here are the lineups for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark tapings in Pittsburgh, PA:

Jon Moxley vs. PAC

The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored – Semi-Final Tag Team Title Tournament Match

Private Party vs. Lucha Bros – Semi-Final Tag Team Title Tournament Match

The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

Britt Baker returns to Pittsburgh

Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega

Cody Rhodes to address Chris Jericho

Jack Evans vs. Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc (Dark)

Dustin Rhodes & Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon & QT Marshall (Dark)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR