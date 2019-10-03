AEW Dynamite Dominates NXT In First Wednesday Night Battle

TheWrap.com is reporting that AEW Dynamite’s premiere on TNT drew 1.4 million viewers up against WWE NXT on the USA Network which drew 891,000 viewers. NXT on USA viewership was down from last week’s 1.006 million viewers (11% drop) and down from 1.179 million viewers two weeks ago.

The two shows did a combined 2.291 million viewers.

Dynamite came in 2nd on cable among people 18-49 for the evening after the MLB wild card game.

TheWrap also noted the following:

“Dynamite” more than doubled its competition in the key adults 18-49 demographic, scoring 878,000 viewers compared to “NXT’s” 414,000 (putting the USA wrestling series up 1% from its week-ago broadcast in that metric).