AEW Dynamite Results – December 18, 2019

As we start this week’s AEW Dynamite, we have plenty of questions. How will Jungle Boy do against Chris Jericho in a non-title match? Will Adam Page continue with his storyline that he’s no longer one of “The Elite”? Will Cody and Darby Allen work well as a team? Can Cory!! Keep up with the action or will he fall woefully behind again?

We’re in Corpus Christie Texas at the American Bank Center for tonight’s “season ending” episode of AEW, as they are taking next week off, I guess. Our announcers are Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone and as always, we are right into the action with everyone in the ring already:

The Lucha Bros vs. Adam “Hangman” Page and Kenny Omega

We start with Kenny and Rey locking up. The second time they lock up they trade arm bars back and forth leading to quick hold that don’t last including an attempt by Kenny at a One Winged Angel that Rey gets out of. Kenny hits a Kotaru Crusher, and tries for another One Winged Angel that Rey escapes. Both men tag in their partners and the crowd cheers for Page coming into the ring while chanting “Cowboy Sh**.”

The announcers put over that Page isn’t the same since he lost to Jericho and he’s troubled and distracted. Pentagon slowly shoves Page back and slowly responds with his own shove. They are taking their time in the face off until they trade chops. Pentagon kicks page and tries for a charge, but gets kicked by Page, and Kenny is tagged in. Pentagon is hit by double man chops and Rey comes in for the same treatment.

Page leaves the ring and Pentagon takes control, hitting Kenny with chops. Kenny reverses and tosses Pentagon out fo the ring. This is followed by the Terminator flipping onto both members of the Lunch bros. Pentagon is tossed in the ring and Kenny tags Page into the match. Page gets in strikes, and when Pentagon tries for the double under hook pile driver, Page is able to block it. Page gets on the apron, and Rey holds his legs as Pentagon kicks him and Rey drops him face first onto the apron. They roll Page in, and hit the El Spectacular for a two count. Page makes his way up to the corner, and while he gets a few strikes in, Pentagon is in control with kicks and strike. Page is able to get a clothesline and tag in Kenny.

Kenny leaps with a cross body onto Pentagon, Rey comes in to take a Polish Hammer. Pentagon is able to get in a kick, and they trade kicks and drops. Rey comes in, and Pentagon drags Kenny from the ring so that Rey can hit a Topi onto Kenny. Kenny is tossed back in for Pentagon to get a two count. Rey tags in and Kenny tries to fight from his knees to get up, and when Kenny is able to fight back and throw Rey into the ropes, Rey boomerangs back to nail Kenny again. Rey attempts a rolling attack, and Kenny is able to reverse with a power bomb and a running knee to Rey’s face. Pentagon run across the ring to hit Page to stop a possible tag.

As Rey diverts the attention fo the Ref, Pentagon chokes Kenny, and then they double team him. Kenny escapes with a leaping roll to tag in Page who comes in on fire. The sequence ends with a fallaway slam on Rey and a pair of leaps onto Pentagon outside the ring and he follows up with a leap out of the ring onto Rey on the other side of the ring. Everyone but Kenny is in and Page hits both men in their separate corners, and when Rey attempts to attack, Page grabs him puts him on his shoulders, and then kicks Pentagon and hits a dropsault on Rey for a two count.

Rey is able to reverse a move, hits a couple of blows and nails Page with a facebuster for a two count. Rey and Pentagon come into the ring, hit Page with kicks and then with a wheelbarrow drop onto Page for Rey to get a two count. Pentagon is tagged in, and drags Page across the ring, and Page starts to fight out. Page hits a fallaway slam onto Pentagon and tags in Kenny. Kenny is able to put the Lucha Bros in the corner, and while Rey is able to defends himself, Kenny tosses his into Pentagon for a buckle bomb. Page makes it in, and they double team Rey. Rey is hit with a pop up power bomb, and then Pentagon takes a popup power bomb from Kenny for a two count.

Kenny misses a V-Trigger and gets hit by Pentagon, and then each person hits a move on the other. Kenny is able to get a sling blade on Rey, hits a leaping knee into Pentagon’s face, and takes too long to follow up. Pentagon tries for a pile driver and Kenny escapes out the back door. Kenny holds Pentagon for Page’s buckshot drop kick, but Pentagon gets out of the way, and the Lucha Bros hit the package pile drive with a leap from Rey to pin Kenny for the three count.

Your winners: The Lucha Bros!

Kenny and Page are in the ring, glaring at each other. As they get up, they are ion each other’s face.

We cut to the back where Pac has a microphone and asks if Kenny remembers who he is. Pac asked him a question and hasn’t gotten an answer yet. Pac asks the cameras to follow him. He heads into the locker room where Michael Nakazawa is unaware of Pac coming in.

Kenny rushes from the ring to the back and we go to commercial.

During the commercial, Kenny is attacked in the back by the Lucha Bros, and Page shows up to help chase them off. When we come back, Darby Allin is on his way to the ring. The announcers run down the upcoming matches tonight. When they are done, Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny comes to the ring. Next up is Darby Allin skateboarding to the ring. The lights go down and Cody’s entrance comes up with the crowd loving it.

The Butcher and the Blade with The Bunny vs. Cody and Darby Allin.

The refs put over the MJF brought in Butcher and The Blade. We start with Darby and Butcher in the ring. They lock up and Butcher is able to toss Darby around like a rag doll. Butcher then tag in Blade and they tie up again. Darby dodges attacks from Blade, gives Butcher a drop kick off the apron, and then a leaping off the rope arm drag to throw Blade out of the ring. Rather than leap onto them, he tags in Cody.

Blade tags in Butcher and Cody and Butcher lock up. Cody hits a drop down slap to the face, and Butcher follows up with a clothesline that turns Cody inside out, takes Cody to his corner and tags in Blade. Cody is able to escape an attack from Blade and gets a spinning scoop power slam. Blade tags in Butcher who is able to kick Cody in the face. Cody is able to get up and slap the mouth guard to of Butcher’s mouth, and Butcher tosses Cody to the ropes where Blade has pulled down the top rope for Cody to go out of the ring.

They are back in the ring, Butcher drops the leg on Cody for a two count. We go to commercial and Cody is still being beaten down in the small screen.

Back from the break and the heels tag in and out, still beating down Cody. Cody is able to leap for the tag, but Butcher grabs him and slams him into another corner. Blade is tagged in and as he and Cody run the ropes, they both leap for a cross body and collide in the air. Darby is pacing back and forth, wanting to tag in, the crowd is chanting for the tag, and Cody tries to recover. Cody is able to tag in and Darby attacks Butcher on the other side of the ring. Blade hits a blind tag right before Darby hits him with Code Red for a pin, but Butcher is the legal man, and he comes in and delivers a back breaker and then Butcher knocks Cody off the apron.

Butcher locks a Texas Cloverleaf on Darby. Cody comes in and tries to break it up, but Butcher shrugs him off, and Blade drags Cody out of the ring. Butcher slams Darby to the mat, but Darby is able to recover and hits a stunner on Butcher. Cody is tagged in and Cody hits a CrossRhodes, but the ref is distracted as he tries to get Bunny out fo the ring aqd Butcher tags out. Blade is tossed out of the ring, and both Cody and Darby topi onto the heels outside the ring.

Blade rolls into the ring, Cody pulls off the weight belt and tosses it to the crowd. Cody messes up a Disaster Kick but nails Butcher anyway. Darby follows up with a coffin drop on Butcher from the top. Blade uses the distraction to roll up Cody for a two count. Cody escapes and hits the Cody Butter on Blade for the three count.

Your winners: Cody and Darby Allin!

OK match that furthered the story of Darby and Cody, because Darby now gets a match with Cody.

We get a video package setting up the match between Jericho and Jungle Boy later, and we see Jungle Boy’s training. It ends showing Jungle Boy pinning Jericho last week. Really nice package as we go to commercial.

We come back and the lights go out. When they come back up, Awesome Kong and Brandi are coming to the ring. We see a video insert of Brandi hyping the match and she shows us someone who may have something to say about Kris Statlander

Awesome Kong vs. Miranda Aliza

Kong finishes the match quickly with an implant buster.

Your winner: Awesome Kong!

Melanie Cruz who had her head shaved a few weeks ago, and hands Kong scissors and the pony tails they have already collected and Miranda loses some hair.

We go to Jim Ross’s interview with Jungle Boy. A serious interview that paints Jungle Boy as a white meat babyface.

And now Jericho comes to the ring with Jake Hager, and we go to commercial. When we come back it’s time for the Jurassic Express to come to the ring.

Jericho vs. Jungle Boy in a ten minute challenge.

Jungle Boy gets a quit roll up for a one count. Jungle Boy attacks quickly, hitting Jericho with strikes, kicks and ends with a flipping arm drag. Jericho tries for the walls of Jericho, but Jungle Boy reverses into the slowest rana I have ever seen. Jericho is able to nail Jungle Boy, dropping him to the mat. Jericho follows up with chops and kicks. Jungle Boy tries to fight back, but is dropped with a knee strike.

Jericho plays to the crowd and let’s Jungle Boy recover. When he does, Jericho hits another knee and covers Jungle Boy for a two count. Jungle Boy is tosses out fo the ring so that Hager can attack him. Luchasaurus breaks it up, and Marko Stunt gets in the way and takes a punch to the face..

The ref tosses Hager and the Jurassic Express out and they have to go to the back, and Stunt sells the punch as if it nearly killed him.

Back in the ring, Jungle Boy gets an inside cradle for a two count. Jericho gets up and attacks Jungle Boy, taking complete control and not longer playing with him. Jericho tries for a leaping kick and misses, sending him outside the ring and allowing Jungle Boy to get a head of stream and leap through the ropes into him, followed by a seond, and then an over the top rope flip for the third.

Jungle Boy tosses Jericho into the ring and hits a diving DDT of the top turnbuckle for a two count. Jungle Boy is able to escape an Irish Whip and hits a back stabber on Jericho for a two count. Jericho gets up, nails a back elbow, tries to foil low it up with a Lionsault and misses, but Jungle Boy hits a Lionsault and gets another two count. Jungle Boy tries another attack and takes a clothesline. Jericho gets a two count as we are under three minutes.

Jericho is now in control, and chops Jungle Boy and then catapults him into the bottom rope. Under two minutes and they start trading blows in the middle of the ring. Jericho ends it with a power bomb and puts Jungle Boy into the Walls of Jericho.

One Minute Left!

Jungle Boy crawls near the ropes and Jericho drags him back to the middle of the ring. As time counts down, Jungle Boy refuses to submit, so…

Your Winner: Jungle Boy!

Jericho asks for five more minutes. Jericho comes into the ring and start slapping Jungle Boy. He tosses Jungle Boy over the top rope and he skins the cat, hits Jericho with a Rana and gets a two count. Jungle Boy is able to get a crucifix and another two count. Jericho rolls out of the ring, grabs his belt and walks to the back to the crowd booing him.

More commercials.

Jericho mocks the fans all through the commercial and when we come back, Tony is interviewing Jericho. Jericho says that Jungle Boy couldn’t beat him, and Tony corrects him. They argue back and forth and Jericho tells him to beat it, because the important thing is, has Moxley made his decision. Jericho heels the crowd, and Jericho says that he will be sweetening the pot with a giant surprise.

Jen Decker is backstage with SCU. The Lucha Bros show up and they face off as we go to a promo for the PPV in Chiacgo on 2/28/2020. It’s a revolution, and more commercials.

When we come back Kris Statlander is in the ring, and coming to the ring is Britt Baker.

Kris Statlander vs Britt Baker with the winner getting a title shot.

They lock up and Baker gets a wrist lock. Kris escapes with cartwheels, and when she is done, Baker goes for the lockjaw and Kris escapes. They lock up again, and Kris gets a boop on Baker’s nose and Excalibur lets us know that it is how Kris’s special communicates.

Or, it could be a way to show that “I could have hit you, but didn’t,” but we’ll let them do the alien thing, right?

They trade waist locks, run the ropes and Baker takes Kris down and tries for the lock jaw, but can’t cinch it is. Baker hits a crucifix for a two count, Baker follows with a roll up for a two count. Baker is able to hit a suplex but Kris is up, hits a kick to Baker’s face. They trade blows back and forth until Baker hits a neck breaker. Baker locks in a headlock and we go to commercial.

Baker maintains control on the small screen.

We come back to Baker looking for lockjaw, but Kris is able to escape. Kris drapes Baker on the ropes and hits a knee to the head, climbs to the top and hits a shotgun dropkick from the top rope for a two count. Kris goes for a roundhouse and Baker reverses it for a two count. Baker then grabs Kris for an inside cradle for a one count.

Baker hits a sling blade for a two count. Kris is able to get in some kits and we get an on screen bug for Join the Dark Order and Baker recovers enough for them to fight on the top rope. Baker hits a top rope suplex. As they get up, Kris is able to hit a scoop slam and they both are on the mat, recovering. They get up at the five count and start slugging each other. It ends with Baker hitting a fisherman’s suplex. Kris is able to get up and hits the rope, only to be met by a blow from Baker, who follows it up with a take down and at attempt at the lockjaw.

Kris is able to lift Baker and nails a pile driver on Baker, and covers her for the three count.

Your winner: Kris Statlander!

Kris comes to talk with Tony who lets us know she is the number one contender. She boops Tony and Brandi comes out of the back. Brandi congratulates her, oozing with smarm and asked an open ended question: Is she with the Nightmare Collective?

Kris answers with a wag of her finger, which brings out Awesome Kong and Melanie Cruz, and Brandi nails Kris with a high heel. Refs come out to break it up, and Sadie Gibbs comes out to help Kris to the back.

We catch up with Spears and Blanchard. Spears talks about how the tag teams matter here and Tully needs to find him a partner. Tully goes over the kind of partner he will find and we go to commercial.

We come back with a flashback to the Bucks promising the best tag team division in the world. The Busk say they need to get in the hunt for the titles and win more matches. As we go to the ring, everyone is already in the ring.

Young Bucks vs SCU for the tag team title.

OK, let’s be blunt, there is no way I can keep up with this so…

We start with Nick and Kaz in the ring. They run the ropes, Scorpio is tagged in and he attempts a SCU Later, but it’s too early. Matt is tagged in They run the ropes, and Kaz is tagged in. Now we have all four in the ring and the Bucks get flashy kicks done. Matt is with Kaz, and Kaz is power bombed into the buckle and in Insigiri by Nick into Kaz. Matt gets tossed into Nick and Kaz hits a back stabber and Scorpio flips onto Nick on the floor.

Kaz flips Matt onto the mat for a two count. SCU follows up with a double shoulder tackle and two count. Nick tags in and hits kicks on each of SCU in the corner. Nick is able to pull Scorpio onto the ropes and they leap rope to rope into a rana. Matt is tagged in and drops an elbow from the turnbuckle for a two count.

SCU goes outside the ring and Nick hits an escalera from the top turnbuckle onto the floor as we go to commercial. In the small screen, the Bucks remain in control.

When we come back, it’s Scorpio and Matt in the ring with Kaz tagging in and taking out the Bucks with kicks and clotheslines. The Bucks try to recover and Kaz takes them out with a double clothesline. The Bucks go out of the ring and Scorpio hits a Topi over the top rope. Matt is tossed into the ring, and Kaz hits an assisted DDT and Scorpio covers for a two count. Scorpio tries for a TKO and it hit by Matt with a spear. Neither man is well enough to tag. Matt struggles to his corner and tags in Nick, Nick hits a couple of moves before being locked into a Dragon Sleeper by Scorpio, and Kaz keeps Matt from interfering.

Kaz locks Matt into another Dragon Sleeper, and Matt pushes Kaz into Scorpio, breaking up the hold. Kaz in tagged in as is Matt. They trade blows in the middle of the ring, but Kaz gets the better of the battle. Matt reverses and holds Kaz up for a pile driver, but Kaz gets a blind tag to Scorpio. Kaz escapes and hits a DDT on Nick on the apron. Matt is laying helpless, and when Scorpio tries to pin, Matt was waiting and rolls him up for a two count. Scorpio hits an TKO, tags in Kaz and they hit a SCU Later and pin Matt for the win.

Your winners: SCU!

The Creepers surround the ring and the lights go out. The lights come up and the Dark Order comes out with Microphones. They congratulate SCU, and while the Bucks should be invited to the Dark Order, tonight is an initiation. The Creepers attack and Alex Reynolds and John Silver are with them. Christopher Daniels comes in to help a nd is overwhelmed as well.

Kenny Omega runs to the ring to help and he’s swarmed. Cody and Dustin run out and then are taken down as well. The Dark Order comes to the ring to stand over and throw a few punches. Where is Adam Page?

Masks are produced and Alex and John put them on, and they hold Matt as he is bleeding from the mouth as we go tot he movie Battleship…

