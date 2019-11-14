AEW Dynamite Results – November 13, 2019

It’s time for the 7th episode of AEW Dynamite. How will Cody react to MJF’s sudden but inevitable betrayal? What will be the fallout of other matches? Will Orange Cassidy pop Dave Scherer again by getting punched in the face?

We start with a video package updating us on the matches of Full Gear.

We are at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN with Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur s our announcers. They run down the matches we will get on the show, and we’re starting off with an update on Kenny Omega’s health and the battle between him and Mox at Full Gear. Kenny is not cleared to compete, but Mox is and he is on his way to the ring. Michael Nakazawa is already in the ring after being shown with Kenny Omega after Saturday’s match.

Mox vs Michael Nakazawa

Michael has baby oil held aloft and douses himself with it and attacks Mox. Mox takes over with a strong clothesline and her works over Michael in the corner. Michael tries to fight his way out, but gets hit with a DDT for the three count.

Your winner, Mox!

Mox asks if his match counts. Mox gives a quick promo about how he is not a liar, and he declares he will battle everyone until he is the last man standing. He asks if anyone wants to challenge him.

As he leaves, the Dark Order comes to the ring, followed by Jurassic Express with Marco Stunt and Jungle Boy as the Express.

Dark Order vs Jurassic Express

We start with Marco and Grayson in the ring, will JR make his Robin joke like he does every week? Grayson tags in Uno and Marco leaps on Uno and attacks until he is tossed off, and Marco follows it up with kicks and an arm drag. He tags in Jungle Boy while Uno tags in Grayson. Jungle Boy hits a crucifix which Grayson turns into a headlock, Jungle Boy escapes and they trade holds until Jungle Boy hits a drop kick and tags in Marco. Marco hits a spinning move and he tags in Jungle boy, they hit a double team move and Jungle Boy gets a two count. Marco is tagged in and Uno tries to hold down the top rope for a low bridge, but Marco pulls up short. Uno is tagged in.

Uno takes control with a slam and then misses a Swanton, but still gets a two count on Marco. Grayson is tagged in and they continue to work over Marco, ending with Grayson outside the ring to pose with the black garbed acolytes and drink in the boos from the crowd. He keeps it up until he has to stop Marco from getting a tag. Uno is tagged in and keeps Marco from tagging, while Marco tries to slap and fight his way out. Marco is in peril as we go to commercial

It’s dual screen as the Dark Order keeps beating down Marco.

When we’re back, Marco is trying to fight his way free from Uno, who tries to end the comeback with a slam, but instead eats a flatliner. Marco tries to tag, but Grayson pulls Jungle Boy off the apron and they brawl outside the ring. Jungle Boy is able to get back up on the apron for the hot tag, he hits the ropes and it through the second rope of a tope on Grayson, and then he attacks Uno with strikes. Jungle Boy hits a prone Uno with a flying kick, and goes for the pin. Grayson attempted to break it up by leaping onto Jungle Boy, who gets out of the way and lets Uno take the impact. Jungle Boy hits a back flip knee drop[ on both and covers Uno for a two count.

This leads to all four men in the ring, and Marco is able to hit flying kicks on both members of the Dark Order. Marco climbs to the top rope and slips, but recovers for a 450 rana on Grayson into a two count, broken up by Jungle Boy shoving Jungle Boy into the pinfall to break it up. The Dark Order is tossed out of the ring. Jungle Boy dives out, but it is blocked and Jungle Boy takes a double knee. In the ring, Grayson hits a nightfall back breaker on Marco setting up for the fatality on Marco for the three count.

Your winner: The Dark Order.

Afterwards, Uno says that Marco could be have purpose if he would become one with the Dark Order. Jungle Boy holds up the Luchasaurus mask to say Marco will not be joining. Uno says he respects it and orders Grayson and the creepers to take them down and we’ve got a post-match beat down. The beat down is interrupted by Luchasaurus who starts taking out creepers as they attack him one at a time.

After the creepers are taken out, he choke slams Grayson and hits him with a standing moonsault. Jungle Boy and Marco join him in the ring to celebrate. Luchasaurus is back early!

The announcers hype the main event of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. SCU.

And now, the arena grows dark and we see a hooded figure in the middle of the ramp on a chair. The lights come completely up and it’s The Chairman, Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard.

Commercial time and we are told they have bottomless steak fries and Red Robin and Gorilla Glue is you need to glue your gorilla back together.

We’re back and the Librarian Peter Allen is heeling the crowd by mocking Nashville legends. He is stopped by coming to the ring on his skate board is Darby Allen.

Darby Allen vs. Shawn Spears vs. The Librarian

Looks like a three way dance, whoever gets the first pinfall wins.

Darby and Swan face off in the ring, and The Librarian climbs to the top turnbuckle to hit a surprise leap, but instead finds the mat as the others move out of the way and he is tossed out of the ring. Darby is able to take control and tosses Shawn out of the ring with an armdrag. Libriarian slides in to try to take advantage and instead gets dropkicked to the floor. Darby climbs to the top, but Shawn is able to trip him up and then hit a slam for a two count.

Shawn beats down Darby, in the corner. As Darby is left to recover, Shawn goes outside the ring to attack Allen. Joey Janella comes out to the ring and he and Spears brawl outside the ring. They fight into the crowd and we have Darby and Allen left in the ring. No DQ in a Three way. Darby rolls up Allen for a two count, then dodges a trip attempt by the female Librarian on the outside of the ring. Darby hits an over the top stunner on Allen, and then follows up with a coffin drop from the top for the three count on Allen.

Your Winner: Darby Allen

After the match, he accepts Mox’s challenge.

We go to commercial.

Coming to the ring at this time, Nyla Rose, the Beast. In the ring is Dani Jordan waiting to be crushed.

Nyla Rose vs Dani Jordan

Dani is able to get some offense in with her quickness until Nyla hits her with a boot to the face. Dani escapes a slam, and slaps Nyla, only for Nyla to take control of the match and start beating down Dani. Nyla hits the power bomb for the pin.

Your winner: Nyla Rose

The announcers give and update on Dustin Rhodes, he will be back in a month or so and they show the beat down given to him by the Inner Circle two weeks ago. Next week will be the Diamond Dozen, a big multi man match for a diamond ring.

Tony is at ringside with Allie, who is SO HAPPY TO BE IN NASHVILLE! As they talk, the lights go out. There is a spotlight showing Awesome Kong, brought to the ring by Brandi Rhodes. Allie get attacked by Kong and Brandi takes some of Ally’s hair. Another trophy for Kong’s belt.

It’s time for a commercial, but when we come back, Jericho Speaks!

We come back to Le Champion on his way to the ring. The announcers say that because of MJF, Jericho got a break in the match at Full Gear. Jericho wants a thank you from everyone.

OK, from people who matter, not jackasses from Nashville. Jericho explains he has beaten everyone who has been put in front of him. He says that Cody was an entitled millennial son of a bitch which causes the lights to go out. The lights come up so that MJF can come to the ring. The crowd thinks that MJF is an a**hole. MJF asks if they are upset with him saving Cody’s career. Her informs the crowd that Cody has been the villain the whole time. MJF explains his actions by explaining that Cody only cares about himself and MJF is the only person who really knows him.

MJF says he heard Jericho wants him in the Inner Circle, and Jericho says he heard MJF wants to join the Inner Circle. They play off each other well here, cutting each other down and building each other of at the same time. Cody comes out, runs to the ring and attacks MJF. Jericho tries to attack and Cody defends himself and Jericho rolls out of the ring.

Wardlow comes into the ring in a suit and attacks Cody, leaving him lying in the ring. Wardlow then chokes Cody with his tie over the top rope until it is broken up by referees.

Great promo to give us a reason for the turn and the crowd hated MJF and MJF played off of the crowd’s reactions. This was an excellent promo and felt exciting.

It’s commercial time!

We come back to Adam Page on his way to the ring and Pac is waiting in the ring for him.

Adam Page vs Pac

It’s the numbers match between the two with one win each. They start hot with Pac taking Page down and then hitting him with kicks. Page rolls out of the ring and Pac hits a cartwheel over the top onto Page, following up with a moonsault off the top turnbuckle. Page rolls into the ring and Pac is up top again and misses a Black Arrow. Page takes over with a flip into the corner and a topi onto Pac outside the ring. Page is able to get a power bomb on Pac in the ring for a two count.

They go face the face and trade blows. Pac leaps into a boot by Page who covers Pac for the two count. Page puts Pac on the top and Pac starts fighting his way out. Page drops to the mat and Pac hits Page with a drop kick. Pac goes to the top and hits another drop kick pinning Page for a two count. Pac nials Page with kicks, and when he runs at Page for a charge on the Apron, Page grabs Pac and slams him on the apron. Page follows up with a moonsault onto Pac on the floor.

It’s commercial time without a dual screen.

We come back to the ring where they are trading blows and no one has an advantage until Page hits a BRUTAL discus clothesline turning Pac inside out. They then trade waist locks when they get to their feet. They charge, nearly running into the ref. Pac is able to use the advantage for an Insigiri and a two count. Page is up for a superkick, knocking Pac out of the ring. They spend time recovering and Pac tries to find something under the ring. He grabs a chair, takes a seat and when Page attacks, he nails a brain buster on Page on the floor.

They both get in the ring and Page hits another buckshot clothesline for a two count. When they get to their feet, Pac gets in a pair of pump kicks and Pac follows up with stomps on Page’s head. Page is laying on the mat and Pac hits the Black Arrow into the brutalizer. The ref calls the match as Page is knocked out even before the Black Arrow.

Your Winner: Pac

Backstage, the the Young Bucks are fighting Santana and Ortiz. Santana leaps off a forklift onto everyone. Santana tosses Matt Jackson into the bathroom door and…in the bathroom is Orange Cassidy. Santana closes the door and then he and Matt get back to fighting as we go to commercial. As the commercials run, we see the fight continue in the second screen. Their fight goes out into the arena. Nice brawl in the small screen window until security breaks it up.

We come back to the Bucks having a superkick party on security and they all attack each other again. At the end of the brawl, Santana and Ortiz are standing tall and Santana makes a bulls eye on the stage with spray paint and it’s Matt Jackson’s turn to get power bombed through the stage. Cutler comes out to protect Nick Jackson, and gets beat down for his trouble.

Private Party is out now to try to break it up, and security is able to hold back Santana and Ortiz and Matt is helped out of the broken stage. We see the stage bump a few more times. The announcers put over that the Bucks are injured and next week Private Party will take on Santana and Ortiz, while Mox will fight Darby Allen.

The show must go on, and so it does with SCU on their way to the ring, all three members. Scorpio Sky and Kaz are wearing the belts and Daniels is wearing his ring jacket. Scorpio takes the mike and reminds us that this is the worst town he has ever been in.

Daniels puts over the crowd because he hates the town but loves the fans. Kaz has the crowd shout SCU!

Commercials allow me to get a bit of catch-up editing done. You’re welcome.

Sammy Guevara is first out to come to the ring. Next is Le Champion with Chris Jericho with Jake Hagar. The announcers let us know the Inner Circle is undefeated. This is a long introduction for everyone, so there is not much time left for our main event.

Jericho and Guevara vs SCU for the Tag Team Titles

We start with Kaz and Jericho in the ring. They tie up collar and elbow into the corner and they break clean. They tie up again and this time Kaz is the one into the corner, and Jericho takes a few arms drags from Kaz. They run the ropes and Kaz hits a drop kick, knocking Jericho silly, and Jericho tags out. Sammy runs in to take arm drags as well, and them Scorpio is tagged in who hits Sammy with a spinning back breaker and a one count on Sammy.

Kaz tags in and SCU hits a drop toe hold, a leg drop and another one count pin. SCU is able to keep hitting Sammy with double team move, and Jericho tries to run in and get hits with a drop kick by Scorpio Sky.

Jericho tries to regroup as we go to commercial and the match continues in the small second screen.

Sammy is able to take over during the break and they beast down Kaz, keeping him from tagging out.

We come back with Sammy still in charge and he and Jericho pose as Kaz recovers. Sammy holds Kaz down in a reverse chin lock and Kaz is able to fight free. Guevara hits a Spanish Fly and and then misses a shooting star press giving Kaz a chance to tag. Sammy cuts him off, but Kaz dodges and tags in Sky. Sky hits a series of clotheslines and elbows and drop kicks. He hits Jericho with a drop kick to keep him from interfering. Sky hits a hits a spine buster and a hanging neck breaker on Sammy for a two count.

Sammy is able to get in some offense before Scorpio hits a spinning stunner from the apron for a two count. Sky locks in the camel clutch, but Jericho breaks it up with a heel strike. Kaz come in to hit a guillotine on Jericho They set up for SCU Later, but Hagar pulls Kaz out of the ring and hits him with a clothesline. Sammy is able to roll up Sky for a two count. Daniels tries to leap off the apron onto Ha gr but Hager catches him and tosses him into the barricade.

Sammy hits Sky with a hook kick and tags in Jericho. They trade blows until Sky hits a Thesz press and a kick and stomp to Jericho’s back. Sky hits a TKO for a two count. They reset, Jericho misses a drop kick and Sky tries a leap from the top and is hit by Jericho with a back elbow. Jericho tries the Lionsault, but Sky gets his keens up.

Jericho hits a codebreaker and Sky kicks out at the two count. Jericho tries to drag Sky up, and Sky rolls him up in a small package for a three count.

Your winners, SCU!

Jericho starts tearing things apart as we run out of time!

Credit: PWInsider.com